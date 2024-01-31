Harvard University megadonor Ken Griffin pledges to stop donations, says 'whiny snowflakes' are made at elite schools

Harvard University megadonor Ken Griffin has pledged to stop donations to the Cambridge, Massachusetts school unless he sees major changes.

Griffin, who owns Citadel and Citadel Securities, said during a Tuesday conference in Miami that he’s pausing donations to Harvard, according to the New York Post.

In April 2023, Griffin made a $300 million gift to Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, according to CNN. Over the course of four decades, Griffin has donated over $500 million, Harvard previously said.

Griffin also made a $150 million donation to financial aid in 2014 which Harvard said is the “largest single gift to undergraduate financial aid and to Harvard College,” CNN reported.

“Will America’s elite university get back to their roots of educating American children — young adults — to be the future leaders of our country or are they going to maintain being lost in the wilderness of microaggressions, a DEI agenda that seems to have no real endgame, and just being lost in the wilderness?” Griffin said.

Griffin said “no,” when asked if he was giving money to Harvard.

“I’d like that to change and I have made that clear to members of the corporate board,” Griffin said.

Griffin said Harvard needs to “resume their role as educating young American men and women to be leaders, to be problem solvers, to take on difficult issues.”

“I’m not interested in supporting the institution,” Griffin said, noting that real change would be needed in order for him to resume donations.

During the event, Griffin repeated an earlier comment, where he pledged not to hire students from Harvard who signed a letter that blamed Israel for the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023.



