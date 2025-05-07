Harvard University will no longer receive federal grants, Sec. McMahon says

In a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon told the university it will no longer receive federal grants, citing the school’s alleged failures to address anti-Semitism, uphold federal law and maintain academic standards.

The letter, which McMahon posted to X on Monday, strongly critiques Harvard having “made a mockery” of the American higher education system. It includes an allegation that Harvard is “engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law.”

McMahon specifically accuses Harvard of inviting foreign students who “engage in violent behavior” and “show contempt” for the nation. “Where do many of these ‘students’ come from, who are they, how do they get into Harvard, or even into our country— and why is there so much HATE?” the letter asks.

In the letter, McMahon also critiques Harvard’s management for its left-wing bias.

“The Harvard Corporation, which is supposed to competently and professionally manage Harvard’s vast academic, financial, and physical resources, is run by strongly left-leaning Obama political appointee Penny Pritzker, a Democrat operative, who is catastrophic and running the institution in a totally chaotic way,” McMahon writes.

Secretary McMahon accuses Harvard of “betraying” the ideal of higher education, including by using “racial preferencing” despite the Supreme Court’s prohibition on racial discrimination in higher education.

“Our universities should be bastions of merit that reward and celebrate excellence and achievement,” McMahon’s letter states. “They should not be incubators of discrimination that encourage resentment and instill grievance and racism into our wonderful young Americans.”

“Given these and other concerning allegations, this letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided,” McMahon stated.

In response to the letter, a Harvard spokesperson told Fox News called the letter “unprecedented,” contending that it makes “illegal” threats to withhold funds for research.

”Harvard will continue to comply with the law, promote and encourage respect for viewpoint diversity, and combat antisemitism in our community,” the spokesperson added. “Harvard will also continue to defend against illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and more secure.”

After Harvard declined to comply with the federal government’s requests about ending Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and combating anti-Semitism last month, the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in funding that had been earmarked for the school.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.