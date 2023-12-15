Harvard's 'affinity graduation' page that excluded Jews has been deleted

Harvard University’s list of special 2023 graduation ceremonies for various identity groups notably did not include an event for Jewish students.

Now, as the university faces a federal civil rights investigation for anti-Semitism, journalist Chris Rufo has pointed out that the webpage listing the 2023 “affinity graduations” has gone missing.

”Harvard provided racially segregated “affinity group” celebrations at its commencement event earlier this year. Whites and Jews were the only groups not provided with celebrations,” Rufo posted to X Thursday. “The university has now deleted this page from its website.”





Campus Reform documented the list of scheduled Harvard “affinity graduations” in April.

Indeed, the cited webpage has now been removed from Harvard’s website. It now redirects to the university’s general “Diversity and Inclusion” landing page, but an archived version of the webpage shows the list of eight affinity graduations, including one for “Arab Graduates,” but not for Jewish students.

Notably, the URL for the deleted page was not date-specific, but rather appears to have been formatted as an evergreen landing page for “affinity graduation” information: https://edib.harvard.edu/affinity-graduations

“Affinity celebrations are student-led, staff supported events that recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of graduates from marginalized and underrepresented communities,” the page used to explain, before it was deleted.