Head of DOJ anti-Semitism task force issues message to Jewish students in America

Civil rights attorney and former educator Leo Terrell says President Donald Trump will ensure Jewish students are protected from rising anti-Semitism on American campuses.

Terrell, who leads the Department of Justice’s task force to combat anti-Semitism, said the president is committed to protecting Jewish students from harassment at every educational level.

“President Trump has your back,” Terrell stated in a video on X. “He’s going to make sure when you attend school, either at the K–12 level or at any college or university, anti-Semitism does not exist.”

The statement comes amid growing incidents of harassment and threats against Jewish students, particularly on college campuses following the October 2023 Hamas attacks.

“I can tell you this as head of the DOJ task force… President Trump is going to make sure you get a quality education without fear of hatred and harassment,” Terrell added.

Under Trump’s first term, the administration expanded Title VI protections to include anti-Semitic discrimination, directing the Department of Education to investigate related claims.

Campus Reform has documented multiple cases of campus administrators ignoring or downplaying anti-Jewish rhetoric and threats, fueling calls for federal intervention.

Some universities and colleges have already pledged to take steps to combat anti-Semitism within their own institutions.