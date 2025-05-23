HHS civil rights office says Columbia has acted 'with deliberate indifference' toward anti-Semitic harassment

Columbia University has been found to be in direct violation of longstanding civil rights law, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) put the spotlight on Columbia in a Thursday press release, stating that the university’s apathetic attitude towards rampant anti-Semitism from October 2023 to the present day constitutes a violation of Title VI the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

“The findings carefully document the hostile environment Jewish students at Columbia University have had to endure for over 19 months, disrupting their education, safety, and well-being,” said OCR Acting Director Anthony Archeval.

[RELATED: Report finds 11 percent of arrested Columbia protestors use they/them pronouns]

Archeval added that, “We encourage Columbia University to work with us to come to an agreement that reflects meaningful changes that will truly protect Jewish students.”

According to OCR’s press release, the institution directly violated the law by failing to put a myriad of structures in place to protect Jewish students—including not establishing a strategy to report acts of anti-Semitism until June 2024.

The office also said in its statement that the institution acted “with deliberate indifference” toward harassment against Jewish students ever since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.

The university has also been accused of not following its own procedures regarding harmful actions against Jewish students. Additionally, the university allegedly abstained from punishing blatant classroom vandalism such as the drawing of swastikas on the walls.

[RELATED: DHS announces will deny green cards over aliens’ anti-Semitic activity online]

Since Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks, Columbia has been a hotbed for anti-Semitic allegations.

On May 7, a group of pro-Palestine activists forcibly entered the university’s Butler Library—spurring New York police officers to arrest dozens of demonstrators. The incident resulted in various injuries and vandalism.

In April, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) halted all additional grants to Columbia University amid an anti-Semitism investigation.

Campus Reform contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.