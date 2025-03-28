HHS cuts $330M in funding for 61 DEI grants, including a 'pregnancy prevention program' for 'transgender boys'

The Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to combat DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) in higher education by cutting funding to left-wing causes linked to California universities and nonprofits.

On Thursday, Fox News reported that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has ended over $300 million in grants to California-based institutions, such as removing funding for a UCLA study on “Buddhism and HIV Stigma in Thailand.”

”HHS terminated more than $330 million in wasteful research funding to organizations in California that is not aligned with [National Institutes of Health] and HHS priorities,” a department spokesperson told the outlet.

The spokesperson also emphasized that, in keeping with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s pledge to Make America Health Again, the department will “prioritize research that directly affects the health of Americans.”

Fox News reports that other terminated grants include funding a $2.5 million study on “Structural Racism and Discrimination in Older Men’s Health Inequities” at UC San Francisco, as well as a $3.6 million project for Stanford University to study “[s]ex hormone effects on neurodevelopment” and “[c]ontrolled puberty in transgender adolescents.”

Another $5 million HHS-funded study considered “[ha]rnessing the power of text messaging to reduce HIV incidence in adolescent males across the United States,” which was awarded to a group called the Center for Innovative Public Health Research. HHS has also ended over $1 million in funding for the organization to create an “LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys.”

HHS has ceased funding for 61 total grants that went toward promoting DEI and gender ideology, according to Fox News.

The department has also decided to target potential race-based discrimination in California.

On Thursday, HHS announced its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) was launching an investigation into a “major medical school” in California over admissions practices that may violate federal law.

”The investigation will examine whether the HHS-funded medical school gives unlawful preference to applicants based on their race, color, or national origin,” a department press release states. “National policy under Executive Order 14173, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity, directs federal agencies to enforce long-standing civil rights laws and ‘to combat illegal private sector [diversity, equity and inclusion] DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.’”

In the same press release, Acting HHS OCR Director Anthony Archeval notes that the probe “reflects the Administration’s commitment to honor the hard work, excellence, and individual achievement of all students in the pipeline for the medical profession – not just those of particular racial backgrounds.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Department of Health and Human Services for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.