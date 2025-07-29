High school students' interest in college sinks, only 45% now considering university

A new national report reveals a sharp decline in college interest among high schoolers, with fewer than half of U.S. teens now viewing college as their likely next step after graduation.

Only 45% of teens surveyed in 2024 said they plan to attend a two- or four-year college, down from 73% in 2018, according to a study released this year by American Student Assistance (ASA), a nonprofit focused on career readiness.

[RELATED: Despite years of college, Gen Z graduates are now facing the same problem as people without degrees]

The report’s findings highlight an accelerating shift away from traditional higher education in favor of vocational paths, apprenticeships, and immediate entry into the workforce.

The survey, which gathered responses from over 3,000 students in grades 7–12 nationwide, indicates that non-degree options such as trade school, boot camps, and certifications have more than tripled in popularity since 2018. Roughly 38% of teens now say they’re considering these alternatives, up from just 12% six years ago.

Even more concerning for colleges, one in four students now reports having no postsecondary plans at all, an increase of 10 percentage points over the same period.

Despite increasing national campaigns around college affordability and student success, many Gen Z students appear unconvinced that a traditional four-year degree offers enough return on investment.

The report appears to back up what students speaking to Campus Reform said earlier this month: Traditional degrees are no guarantee of success and employment.

The report indicates that the demographic shift is most pronounced among rural and urban students, and among male students in particular. Girls and suburban teens were more likely to still consider traditional college routes .

[RELATED: Gen Z is right - It is facing a big problem no previous generation encountered]

With tuition costs rising, student debt climbing, and employers increasingly valuing experience and skills over degrees, the drop in college interest is not surprising. But it raises questions about how public universities—especially taxpayer-funded institutions—plan to adapt.

ASA’s report warns that without broader efforts to make college more affordable, flexible, and relevant to the labor market, traditional institutions could continue to lose relevance among America’s next generation.