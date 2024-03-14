Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

High schoolers are losing confidence in the benefits of a college degree: study

A recently released study that involved focus groups and a national study explores how high school students and non-enrolled adults ages 18-30 view the prospects of a college degree.

Trending
1
UC Berkeley student speaks out about 'horrific day for Jewish students,' says freshman …
By Adam Sabes 
2
Cornell University hires unhinged Jew-hating professor who thinks Israel must be destroyed
By Emily Fowler  '24
3
Ohio school arbitrarily stonewalled pro-Israel event, students say
By Michael Duke 
4
Smith College president responds to anti-Semitic incidents by denouncing 'Islamophobia…
By Patrick  McDonald '26
5
THE SCROLL: Chasten Buttigieg criticized for reciting 'pledge allegiance to the rainbow…
By Adam Sabes 
6
Pro-Hamas statement quietly scrubbed from MIT website as school faces congressional inv…
By Adam Sabes 
March 14, 2024, 12:52 pm ET

New data suggests that prospective college students are finding fewer and fewer reasons to obtain a degree.

Inside Higher Ed recently highlighted a new report by the Gates Foundation-funded HCM Strategists and Edge Research revealing that high school students and young adults have a declining view of the benefits of a college degree.

[RELATED: Latest trends underscore declining value of degrees in global job markets]

The study, ”Continuing to Explore the Exodus from Higher Education,”compares the results of focus groups and a national survey conducted in 2023 to findings from a 2022 Gates Foundation report titled, “Where are the students?.” Researchers found that high schoolers and non-enrolled adults ages 18-30 still associate some benefits with attending college, but those perceived benefits were in decline compared to findings from 2022.

The percentage of non-enrolled adults surveyed who consider reasons to go to college, such as to gain more money or get a better job, as important or very important has also dropped from the year before.

At the same time, however, non-enrolled adults continue to perceive an increasing benefit to other options such as licenses, certificates, and trade schools. 

In conclusion, the study’s researchers write that, “Despite our understanding of the value of higher education, perceptions among these high school students and non-enrolled audiences make it clear that institutions need to prove their value to them.”

[RELATED: 4 times employers ditched 4-year degrees in 2023]

”In particular, why does the value of a 2-year or 4-year degree outweigh the value of credentials and job training programs?,” the researchers write. “Both High Schoolers and Non-Enrollees see and select other paths that are shorter, cheaper, and/or more directly linked to specific job opportunities.”

“At the end of the day, higher education has a lot of work to do to convince these audiences of its value,” HCM consultant Terrell Dunn told Inside Higher Ed

Share this article

More articles like this