Hispanic Scholarship Fund faces lawsuit over scholarship favoring students of ‘Hispanic heritage’

The American Alliance for Equal Rights announced that it had filed against the Hispanic Scholarship Fund for engaging in “racial and ethnic discrimination.”

In the lawsuit filed by the AAER on Dec. 3, the group claims that the Hispanic Scholarship Fund discriminates against certain groups of students.

The Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) states on its website that it “empowers students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing support services and scholarships to as many exceptional students, HSF Scholars, and Alumni as possible.”

In addition, the HSF adds that it has “awarded over $756 million in scholarships and provides a broad range of programs and support services for students, parents, HSF Scholars, and HSF Alumni.”

However, the AAER alleges in its lawsuit that “Eligibility for the program depends on ethnicity,” and that students must “identify as being of Hispanic Heritage’” in order to receive benefits from the program.

The AAER’s complaint includes a screenshot from the 2025 HSF Scholar Program application’s “Eligibility Requirements,” which states that the “HSF Scholar Program is open to students of all races that identify as being of Hispanic Heritage.”

The AAER also says that it has “members who are being excluded from the program because of their race,” and adds that “It is entitled to relief.”

The AAER is asking the court to issue a restraining order to close the “current application window” for the HSF, and that the court issue a “permanent injunction barring HSF from knowing or considering ethnicity in any way in the program.”

The AAER also added that the scholarship program advertises its ethnic requirements on social media, and in an FAQ on its website.

The complaint outlines “Student A” and “Student B,” who were each members of the AAER who wished to apply for the scholarship, but were both rejected for not being within the ethnic boundaries that the scholarship requires.

The AAER outlines that Student A maintains a 4.0 GPA, plans to attend a four-year college program, would submit the FAFSA, and is a United States citizen.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER) is described as a “not-for-profit 501(c)(3) membership organization dedicated to challenging distinctions and preferences made on the basis of race and ethnicity.”

Campus Reform has contacted the American Alliance for Equal Rights for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.