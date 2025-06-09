Hong Kong university invites Harvard foreign students after Trump visa ban

A university with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has offered to accept foreign students that attend Harvard University.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) announced the change in a May 23 press release—which it called an “open invitation” to foreign Harvard students.

“As a leading international institution ranked among the top universities globally, HKUST is extending this opportunity to ensure talented students can pursue their educational goals without disruption,” HKUST’s press release explains. “The university will provide unconditional offers, streamlined admission procedures, and academic support to facilitate a seamless transition for interested students.”

[RELATED: Massachusetts federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin’s ability to limit foreign students at Harvard]

“We are prepared to welcome Harvard students into our community, offering them the resources and vibrant environment needed to thrive in their fields,” HKUST Provost Guo Yike said in the press release.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expressed support for HKUST, as reported by The Daily Caller. On Oct. 1, the university published an announcement for its community to “Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.”

HKUST made the current offer one day after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered her department to remove Harvard’s visa certification, ensuring that the university will no longer be able to enroll foreign students.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” Secretary Noem argued. “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments.”

[RELATED: Education Department announces probe into UC Berkeley for undisclosed foreign funding]

Other elite schools besides Harvard, including the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania, have come under scrutiny for potentially harmful ties to the Chinese government.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce explained on May 29 that the Trump administration’s plan to stop China’s “exploitation” of American universities included revoking visas of foreign students.

Two Chinese citizens were charged on June 3 for attempting to bring a bioweapon into the United States through research at a University of Michigan laboratory.

“The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals—including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party—are of the gravest national security concerns,” U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon recently said.

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to ban international students from attending Harvard.

Campus Reform has contacted the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.