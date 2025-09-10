House bill would strip federal funding from universities that fail to crack down on campus anti-Semitism

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee has introduced a new education funding bill that would require colleges and universities to enforce strict policies against anti-Semitism or risk losing federal funding.

Under Section 536 of the Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies appropriations bill, institutions would be barred from receiving federal funds unless they meet specific conditions.

“None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be made available to a United States institution of higher education unless and until such institution adopts a prohibition on antisemitic conduct that creates a hostile environment in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in all documents relating to student or employee conduct,” the section reads.

[RELATED: Targeted billboards go up near college campuses as part of campaign against anti-Semitism]

The bill further stipulates that schools failing to act against anti-Semitic behavior would also lose funding.

“None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be made available to a United States institution of higher education that had failed to take administrative action against any student, staff member, or student group that commits acts of antisemitism while utilizing the facilities, grounds, or resources of such institution,” the text states.

The bill also proposes a $49 million cut to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, the primary agency handling investigations of campus anti-Semitism, according to The Algemeiner.

Recently, Congress has continued to discuss mechanisms for eliminating anti-Semitism on college campuses. On Aug. 28, for instance, Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick urged Pennsylvania’s five largest universities to take stronger action against campus anti-Semitism.

“Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas and its collaborators committed the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Jewish students have faced unprecedented hostility on university campuses,” the senators wrote.

[RELATED: Newsom threatens lawsuit over Trump admin’s possible $1B deal tied to UCLA anti-Semitism probe]

In their letter, the senators warned that “Jewish students are once again hiding their Judaism” and urged schools to protect vibrant Jewish life.

Congressional scrutiny of university policies against anti-Semitism comes amid record highs in anti-Jewish discrimination. For instance, a Hillel International report from this summer identified 2,334 anti-Semitic incidents during the 2024–2025 school year, a sharp rise from previous years.

Similarly, in November, the nonprofit organization StopAntisemitism found a 3,000% rise in anti-Semitism tips on college campuses. The report found that many Jewish students hide their identity and feel excluded from Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Campus Reform has contacted the House Appropriations Committee Democrats’ press office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.