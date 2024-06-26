House committee interviews Yale president on campus anti-Semitism, plans to meet with UMich's president in August

Several presidents of American universities met or are scheduled to meet with a prominent congressional committee to discuss anti-Semitism.

The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce concluded a hearing with Yale University President Peter Salovey on June 20 and will meet with President Santa Ono of the University of Michigan on Aug. 9. Both presidents received letter notices from committee chairwoman, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), on May 29.

“The Committee has identified patterns of antisemitism on Yale’s and Michigan’s campuses and a general failure by these universities to protect Jewish students that must be addressed,” Foxx told Fox News in May. “Presidents Salovey and Ono will be required to appear before the committee for transcribed interviews and answer questions on their records.”

During the interview, Salovey was questioned by both Republicans and Democrats for a total of around two hours.

“Yale strives to strike a balance between supporting free speech — where dissenting views are protected — and maintaining a safe environment for learning,” a Yale spokesperson told the Yale Daily News.

Sunday will mark Salovey’s last day as president of Yale.

Both Salovey and Ono were originally scheduled to attend the hearing earlier in May alongside representatives from Northwestern University, Rutgers University, and UCLA.

In her letter, Rep. Foxx explained the format of the transcribed interviews.

“Questioning will be conducted by counsel(s) and/or Committee staff designated by the Chair and Ranking Member, respectively,” she wrote. “The Majority and the Minority will question you in alternating, hour-long rounds, beginning with Majority staff, until neither side has remaining questions.”

To Ono, Foxx specifically wrote that the committee “is investigating the University of Michigan for its response to antisemitism and its failure to protect Jewish students.” Similarly, Foxx wrote in her letter to Salovey that the committee is investigating Yale for its “failure to protect Jewish students.”

“We have received the letter and President Santa J. Ono will appear for the transcribed interview,” Michigan Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs Colleen Mastony told Campus Reform.

Campus Reform has also contacted Yale University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.