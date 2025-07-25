House committee investigates NYU program placing climate lawyers in AG offices

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched an investigation into New York University’s (NYU) State Energy and Environmental Impact Center over its climate litigation partnerships with state attorneys general.

In a letter sent July 17, Chairman Rep. James Comer raised concerns about the center placing legal fellows inside attorneys general offices to advance environmental lawsuits and regulatory action.

The fellows’ salaries are funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies through NYU. New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has invested a significant amount of his money to stop the use of fossil fuels, as noted by The Washington Free Beacon.

[RELATED: Rep. Ogles calls on Ed Dept to investigate Christian college over ‘clever scheme’ to keep DEI alive]

Established in 2016 with a grant from Bloomberg, the center supports state attorneys general in enforcing environmental protections and promoting “environmental justice.”

The committee’s letter highlights multiple cases where fellows joined legal efforts against fossil fuel companies. It questions whether embedding fellows in government offices allows Bloomberg to influence state legal actions.

“The Bloomberg-NYU program effectively offers states partisan money from a billionaire to carry out official functions of their offices,” Comer wrote in the letter. “The circumstances surrounding the State Impact Center raise questions as to whether participating state attorneys general are acting on independent judgement to best serve the interests of their states’ citizens.”

The center describes itself as a nonpartisan supporter of environmental law enforcement, according to the letter. “However, there are no known examples of State Impact Center fellows working for Republican attorneys general offices,” Comer wrote.

The committee has requested documents detailing placements and communications with attorneys general and Bloomberg Philanthropies by July 31.

Rep. Comer also sent a letter to Bloomberg Philanthropies making similar demands.

“The role of an attorney general is vital to America’s legal system,” Comer concluded in a statement. “The Bloomberg-NYU program, however, undermines faith in that system.”

Campus Reform has reported about other university initiatives with connections to climate activism.

[RELATED: Fired DEI director sues University of Michigan, denies saying school is ‘controlled by wealthy Jews’]

In February, Campus Reform reported about the University of Southern California’s attempt to finalize a proposal to require students to complete a sustainability-related course in order to graduate.

In December, the Mellon Foundation awarded nearly $4 million to the University of Michigan to establish an “environmental justice” center.

Last year, Harvard University expanded its Green Revolving Fund to $37 million. The Office of Sustainability asserted at the time that the change will “move the University closer toward its goal to be Fossil Fuel-Free by 2050 and meet city building emissions reduction regulations.”

Campus Reform has contacted NYU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.