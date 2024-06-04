Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

House committees broaden anti-Semitism investigations into Northwestern, other colleges: 'will not rest'

Several House committee chairs sent stern letters to Northwestern University and several other colleges and cited a Department of Education Title VI inquiry into the college based on a complaint filed by the Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief.

Trending
1
Anti-Israel protesters burn UC Berkeley police vehicle with 'incendiary device' in 'retaliation' for arrests

By Adam Sabes 

2
Yale students call for 'open intifada,' say activists should 'escalate disruption' and 'paralyze all aspects of normal life'

By Adam Sabes 

3
Making porn videos 'shouldn't cost me tenure': ousted university chancellor

By Adam Sabes 

4
Columbia Law Review takes down 106-page article on Nakba from author who previously claimed he is tasked to 'conclude an ongoing struggle'

By Michael Duke 

5
Group that aims to 'Abolish the UC' releases guide to 'liberate a dining hall' and 'make food free, as it should be': READ THE DOC

By Adam Sabes 

6
Jewish university's enrollment sees massive spike amid campus anti-Semitism epidemic

By Campus Reform Correspondent  

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 4, 2024, 10:52 am ET

Several House committee chairs sent stern letters to Northwestern University and nine other colleges. They cited a Department of Education Title VI inquiry into the Evanston, Illinois, college based on a complaint filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall.

The initial Title VI complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, states that Jewish students at Northwestern University “have felt increasingly unwelcome” since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack.

An investigation was opened by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in late January based on the complaint.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO), Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Science, Space, & Technology Committee Chairman Frank Lucas (R-OK) sent letters to the leadership of  Barnard, Columbia, UC Berkeley, UCLA, Harvard, MIT, Northwestern, Penn, Rutgers, and Cornell, warning them that they “will not rest” until a safe learning environment is restored for all students.

[RELATED: Rep. Burgess Owens calls on Northwestern University president to resign: ‘We don’t need cowardice.’]

”The fight against antisemitism is not a partisan issue,” the chairs wrote. ”The undersigned Committee chairs are proud to conduct this work with substantial bipartisan support and will not rest until the facts are known and Northwestern University and others restore a safe learning environment for your students and properly steward the taxpayer funds placed in your care.”

The chairs wrote that the House will not support federal funds being used to ”indoctrinate students into hateful, antisemitic, anti-American supporters of terrorism.”

[RELATED: SJP chapters organize to ‘surround the White House’ after Hamas, other terror orgs call on students to ‘beseige’ Biden’s residence]

Each chair wrote how their committee is investigating anti-Semitism on American college campuses:

”This Congress will not stand idly by and allow an environment hostile to Jewish students to persist. The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights has initiated an investigation into your institution for Title VI Shared Ancestry violations,” the chairs wrote.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this