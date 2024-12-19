House report details how elite institutions 'refused to crack down on antisemitism'

A new Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives report on anti-Semitism details how some elite universities “refused to crack down on antisemitism” in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

On Thursday, the House Antisemitism Staff Report was released from Republican officials like Speaker Mike Johnson and Representative Elise Stefanik, as well as six House committees, including the Education and Workforce Committee and Ways and Means Committee.

”The Committees’ findings are alarming,” the report reads. ”For instance, some of our most prominent American universities refused to crack down on antisemitism. In fact, many colleges handed down disparate disciplinary actions for Jewish students versus their antagonists—the students who engaged in antisemitic behavior, encampments, and intimidating tactics such as campus checkpoints and tax-exempt organizations that enabled and funded violent campus protests, among other troubling findings.”

Various major universities are listed as having especially failed to protect their Jewish students in the wake of anti-Israel activism on campus, including Columbia University, Harvard University, and Yale University.

”Columbia stands out for its egregious failure to combat antisemitism on its campus, despite its president acknowledging that the University was in violation of its Title VI obligations,” the report reads, pointing to numerous other instances of alleged failure shown by university leadership. Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prevents any entity that receives federal funding from discriminating on the basis of characteristics like race or national origin.

The House report also takes aim at the Biden administration and federal agencies, noting that groups like the Department of Health and Human Services have ”entirely avoided any accountability for institutions to which they award millions of dollars annually.”

The document was the culmination of seven months of anti-Semitic investigations led by various House committees and officials.

”The House-wide investigation has uncovered deeply troubling realities about how antisemitism has been allowed to fester unchecked, including in universities and institutions across the country, with little to no accountability or oversight to prevent its continued spread,” the report concludes.

”The events of the past year have laid bare the systemic failures of many universities, other nonprofit organizations, public officials, higher education administrators, and the federal government in addressing antisemitism – a pervasive issue they can no longer ignore,” the document adds.

Speaker Johnson stated in a press release that the report should help create a pathway to “stop anti-Jewish hate.”

”We’ll use what’s in here to continue protecting our Jewish brothers and sisters from discrimination and violence,” Johnson’s statement reads. “But make no mistake, we will continue these efforts in the next Congress and anytime antisemitism rears its ugly head, the House will shine a light on it and take action.”