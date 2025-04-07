House Select Committee on the CCP requests greater transparency from six schools over Chinese nationals

The chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has written to multiple university presidents to express concerns that Chinese nationals in American STEM programs pose a national security risk.

In his March 19 letter, committee Chairman John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) raised alarms over the growing presence of Chinese nationals in federally funded research programs, warning of potential espionage and intellectual property theft that could benefit the CCP.

“The large influx of Chinese national students into the United States presents a growing national security challenge,” he stated. “Too many U.S. universities continue to prioritize financial incentives over the education of American students, domestic workforce development, and national security.”

Moolenaar also criticized universities for admitting large numbers of Chinese nationals into advanced STEM programs, potentially displacing qualified American students while unintentionally aiding China’s global ambitions.

“Accordingly, we write to request information regarding your university’s policies and oversight mechanisms concerning the enrollment of Chinese national undergraduate, graduate, and PhD students, their involvement in federally funded research, and the security of sensitive technologies developed on campus,” the message continued.

Moolenaar cited a Harvard University that found that only 25 percent of Chinese graduate students plan to immigrate to the U.S. or a Western nation after completing their studies. Meanwhile, only half temporarily stay in the U.S. for post-graduate employment, and another 25 percent return to China immediately—raising concerns that U.S.-funded research may be benefiting the CCP.

The committee has requested that each school provide detailed information about its Chinese national student population by April 1, including a list of all university programs that include Chinese national participants, as well as their sources of tuition.

Moolenaar’s letter also asked for clarification to questions like, “What percentage of the university’s total graduate student body consists of Chinese nationals?” “What percentage of the graduate program’s total tuition revenue comes from Chinese nationals?” and “Have Chinese nationals worked on federally funded research?”

Schools that received a letter from the select committee include the University of Southern California, Carnegie Mellon, Purdue University, Stanford University, the University of Illinois and the University of Maryland.

Campus Reform has contacted the House Select Committee on the CCP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.