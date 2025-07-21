How the left fumbles social media: WATCH

Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Fox News to explain why the left’s inauthentic content creation does not resonate with Americans. s

”No American wants to see Jasmine Crockett set up a tripod and a ring light, set up her iPhone in her office and do a TikTok dance,” Sturge said.

”Just within the last week or so, the largest Republican caucus held a new media row with social media influencers, digital creators, where they got to meet with members of the House and create content with them,” she added. “It was serious content, it was relatable content. It gave the American people a window into what’s going on in Congress, what’s going on up here in DC. So the contrast couldn’t be more clear on the priorities.”