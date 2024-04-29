Humboldt Hamas militants hijack campus, damage estimated 'in the millions'

Anti-Israel students at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt have taken over a campus building in addition to occupying a portion of campus, forcing administrators to close campus for the rest of the semester.

Posts on social media show that the protesters have vandalized a building on campus with anti-Israel messaging. The university estimates damage to property is in the millions.

The building protesters took over was dubbed as “Intifada Hall” and allegedly vandalizes the university president’s office.

Can’t believe more ppl aren’t talking about Cal Poly Humboldt. Despite federal & state authorities’ threats, students aren’t backing down. They occupied a 2nd building after renaming Seimens Hall “Intifada Hall” & redecorated the President’s office as part of the liberated zone: pic.twitter.com/HKsPtmw6WD — Calla (@CallaWalsh) April 27, 2024

”Blood on your hands,” one message inside a campus office states.

The Cal Poly Humboldt comrades in their full splendor. pic.twitter.com/sd0SErN05E — Kenji Tomari (he/his) (@dataredistro) April 26, 2024

On Monday morning, protesters erected a “tree sit...in solidarity for a free Gaza and end of empire.”

In another video, one protester at Cal Poly Humboldt could be seen hitting a police officer over the head with a water jug while trying to enter a building.

Humboldt State University administrators decided to close the campus through May 10, only letting individuals enter with permission.

According to the Los Angeles Times, protesters broke into the president’s office and allegedly saw sensitive material.

A university spokesperson told the outlet that “hateful graffiti” was painted on university property, adding that two areas have been “tagged with language that is harmful to the Jewish community.”

The spokesperson added that total damage to the campus is estimated to be “in the millions.”

“The University condemns in the strongest terms all forms of hatred, bigotry, and violence,” the university said in a statement. “Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, hatred, and bigotry in all forms have no place at Cal Poly Humboldt. The University is actively offering support to all students and has been in touch with local Jewish community leaders.”