Hunter Biden, Stephen Colbert scandals heat up: WATCH





Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge joined Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax to criticize the left’s growing influence over American culture. She argued that the decline of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert isn’t just about politics—it’s about entertainment losing its appeal. “Americans don’t want to tune into an unhinged rant every single night demonizing half the country for voting red,” she said.

[RELATED: Hunter Biden slated as guest speaker for Tulane political science class]

Sturge pointed to a broader trend of progressives injecting ideology into everything from sports to holidays, making once-enjoyable traditions divisive. She noted Campus Reform’s coverage of students skipping Thanksgiving to avoid conservative relatives, calling it proof that the left is “ruining” fun for political gain.

“The left is missing the mark,” Sturge concluded.