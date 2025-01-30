'I don't give a f**k if you have a right to be here': leftist tries to shut down conservative students: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

https://youtube.com/shorts/31cXwLI18x0?si=VKci7HMXYakni9tR

An individual at the University of West Georgia attempted to intimidate conservative students by shouting expletives and calling them “fascists” during a tabling event.

Campus Reform obtained a recording of the incident on Tuesday in which a student confronts Turning Point USA (TPUSA) members at the University of West Georgia before a law enforcement officer intervened.

”Exactly!” the student said in response to the suggestion that he was trying to “shut down” the TPUSA display. “It’s what people do to fascists,” he added.

”I don’t give a f**k if you have a right to be here,” the individual continued.

”I’m not here to talk to you. I’m here to yell at you guys because you’re fascists, I don’t want you f*****g here on my campus,” he exclaimed.

The activist also repeatedly accused the TPUSA members of endorsing a “populist ideology” that he considers to be “dangerous.”

Members of the tabling display say that the student originally approached them by announcing, “the f*****g Fascists are here! Why do y’all feel safe on campus?” They also note that this is not the first time the student has confronted them.

The student additionally repeatedly told the TPUSA members, “f**k you,” and even placed his hands on one of them.

After a law enforcement member talked to the disruptive student, the officer reassured the student activists that they were of course allowed on campus. He also told TPUSA members that the student would be arrested for disorderly conduct if he were to act like this again.