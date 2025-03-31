‘I F***ING HATE YOU’: Student gov candidate at UNC Asheville destroys pro-life table, yells at pro-lifers

Screenshot taken from Kristan Hawkins's X account.

A student government candidate at the University of North Carolina Asheville destroyed a table display of a pro-life group and yelled at the students who were manning it.

Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America (SFLA), posted a video of the interaction between the SFLA and the student in question, Adrian Miguelez.

BREAKING: Student gets triggered by peaceful @StudentsforLife women & destroys their table at UNC Asheville.



As seen in the video, Miguelez repeatedly says “I f***ing hate you” to the SFLA students, and then violently throws away the group’s table covering, along with all of its pro-life materials.

SFLA Carolinas Regional Coordinator Alicia Foreman related what happened, saying: “He started angrily calling us names from the beginning, and I tried to deescalate him . . . He stated he supports abortion through all nine months for any reason as well. I asked him to leave because he was getting aggressive, and he did leave. He left but came back not even five minutes later, even angrier. He was cussing at us and calling us ‘fascists’ and ‘misogynists,’” as seen from an SFLA blog post.

Miguelez is running to be a sophomore senator at the school’s student government.

He lists his pronouns as “He/Him,” and adds: “Unfortunately, due to compliance with the assaults on diversity and cultural programs by UNCA, an emerging student mental health crisis, and the over-ticketing of students who rely on personal transportation in their everyday lives, there has been profound negligence by the school’s administration in dealing with our very immediate concerns. As someone passionate about true justice within our community, I will fight to right these wrongs.”

This is not the only recent example of an angry student destroying a pro-life display.

A student at the University of Florida recently took down posters made by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) that called on community members to “support new mom[s] and babies in our community by collecting items like diapers, wipes, pacifiers, and other necessities.”

She also stated that “pro-women is being able to choose to be able to sacrifice a child.” When confronted by students from YAF over her actions, she said: “Are you going to let me talk? Or are you going to speak over a black woman?”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of North Carolina Asheville for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.