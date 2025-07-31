ICE offers $110k incentives to college recruits under Trump expansion

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering student loan repayment of up to $60,000, potential for six-figure salaries, and $50,000 hiring bonuses as part of a national campaign to recruit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, targeting college campuses in the process.

ICE launched the “Defend the Homeland” campaign Tuesday, unveiling the website Join.ICE.gov, which features a stylized Uncle Sam image with the message “America Needs You.” ICE describes the campaign as an effort to enlist “brave and heroic Americans” to “remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.”

Recruitment materials, including posters and digital advertisements, will be deployed across college campuses, job fairs, and law enforcement networks urging students to apply.

America has been invaded by criminals and predators.



The agency’s website advertises enhanced retirement packages, benefits, and student loan repayment. The page links directly to USAJOBS.gov, where applicants can find current openings.

President Trump’s recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill authorizes the hiring of 10,000 new ICE agents and provides $10,000 annual bonuses for those “on the front lines,” according to the White House.

The legislation earmarked $150 billion for immigration enforcement, with $30 billion dedicated specifically to ICE hiring incentives such as signing bonuses, the National News Desk reports.

“Deportation officers and special agents must be in excellent physical condition, able to tolerate environmental stresses and have strong critical thinking skills,” the ICE recruitment website states.

“ICE employees should be committed to its mission to protect America from cross-border crime and illegal immigration that threaten national security and public safety,” the website continues.

ICE’s campus recruitment drive comes amid growing hostility from university administrations. Since the Trump administration took office, Campus Reform has reported that college campuses have been battlegrounds in the immigration debate.

More than 35 colleges nationwide are enforcing “sanctuary campus” policies, including blocking ICE agents from campus facilities, refusing to share information about illegal immigrant students, and limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities, Campus Reform reported.

Some colleges, including members of the California State University system, have gone further, offering taxpayer-funded “deportation defense” and free legal aid to illegal immigrant students and their immediate families.

Faculty members have also participated in anti-ICE efforts. A professor at Glendale Community College encouraged students to attend an anti-ICE protest, and another California professor was arrested and accused of assaulting ICE agents at a protest.

