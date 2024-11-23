Idaho State Board of Education discussing resolution to get rid of DEI at public colleges and universities

Idaho could soon see Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives gone from its public institutions of higher education.

The Idaho State Board of Education began discussing a resolution on Thursday to end DEI in higher education across the state, reported The Spokesman-Review.

The resolution would require Idaho’s state colleges and universities to “establish and maintain equality of opportunity for all students regardless of personal identity characteristics,” “ensure that no central offices, policies, procedures, or initiatives are dedicated to DEI activities,” “ensure student success centers are dedicated to all students,” and “ensure that no employee or student is required to declare gender identity or preferred pronouns,” as seen from a copy of the resolution provided by KTVB 7.

The Board of Education members will now consider what potential steps to take regarding the resolution’s measures.

The Idaho state legislature recently formed a task to examine DEI a the state’s schools to take potential action.

Republican Idaho State Rep. Barbara Ehardt spoke to The Spokesman-Review regarding DEI in the state’s schools, saying: “I brought this to light with President Trump. . . . What has been happening was the very essence of dividing groups of people by gender and class.”

Some have expressed dismay, with one Idaho State University student telling KTVB7 that the the potential end of DEI is “very heartbreaking,”

More and more states have been taking action against DEI in higher education, though some schools have been trying to evade such bans by simply giving their DEI offices and departments different titles instead of abolishing them or meaningfully changing their mission.

Campus Reform has reached out to XYZ for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.