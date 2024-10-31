Idaho task force holds first meeting on DEI in higher ed

Idaho state legislators are re-examining Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at state colleges and universities, which could lead to additional legislation against such practices.

The investigation into DEI-based programs takes the form of a legislative task force, which had its initial session on Oct. 23, as the Idaho Education News has reported.

Among the topics that the task force discussed was a required course at Boise State University, called, “University Foundations 200: Foundations of Ethics and Diversity (UF 200). Each year, Boise State offers dozens of UF 200 courses that fulfill the requirement.

“Ethics guide how we ought to live, and we live in a diverse society with other individuals and groups,” a course description reads. “UF 200 courses help students investigate how we practice our ethics together as engaged citizens creating an inclusive community.”

Some Idaho lawmakers, however, have said that people have complained to them about UF 200 courses.

“That’s the (class) I hear a lot of complaints about,” task force chair and Representative Judy Boyle told the Idaho Education News.

A statement from Boise State to Campus Reform says that “diversity” is meant broadly, and that students have many options to fulfill the requirement.

In a document provided to Campus Reform, Boise State’s course requirement can be met through completion of courses like: “EthDiv & Polyculturalism,” “EthDiv & Refugee Crisis,” “EthDiv Evolution/Religion,” “EthDiv Beyond Sustainable,” “EthDiv Songs & Protest,” “EthDiv Social Inequality,” “EthDiv Refugee/Immigrant,” “EthDiv in Global Cultures,” “EthDiv & Conspiracy,” “EthDiv & Disability,” and “EthDiv & Borders/Migration.”

“Boise State welcomes dialogue from diverse viewpoints and values the feedback of its various constituencies, including the legislature,” Deputy Associate Vice President of Communications Sherry Squires told Campus Reform.

At its latest meeting, the state task force also discussed required diversity statements as part of the faculty job hiring process, but reportedly found only a few preexisting job postings that may contradict state law.

In March, Idaho passed a law that bans public colleges and universities from mandating DEI statements for job applicants.

In recent years, Republican-led states have passed laws against DEI initiatives at public colleges. In August, the University of Florida rebranded its Center for Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement in order to follow state law against such programs.

Campus Reform has contacted task force Chairs Judy Boyle and Todd Lakey for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.