Ilhan Omar's daughter charged for role in anti-Semitic Columbia protest. The kind her mom just suggested don't exist.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter likely faces trespassing charges and was suspended from her college after attending the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” protest at Columbia University.

According to Fox News Digital, Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, was taken into custody by the New York Police Department on Thursday and faces trespassing charges, citing sources. Over 100 people were given summons for trespassing, according to police.

Hirsi was released from NYPD custody several hours later.

As Campus Reform previously reported, Hirsi said she was suspended from Barnard College in a post on X.

[RELATED: NYPD arrests dozens within anti-Israel Columbia encampment, Ilhan Omar’s daughter suspended]

”I just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” wrote Hirsi. “Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met. our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia ‘s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression.”

i’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege i have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings



i just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide. — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) April 18, 2024





The suspension and subsequent arrest come one day after her mother participated in a Congressional hearing with Columbia leaders.

House Republicans have criticized Omar’s approach to the hearing, suggesting that her line of questioning implied that Columbia had not seen any “anti-Jewish” protests.

During the hearing, Omar asked Columbia President Minouche Shafik if she has seen any protests against Muslims, Arabs, or Palestinians, to which she responded “no.”

“Have you seen a protest saying we are against Jewish people?” Omar asked.

”No,” Shafik responded.

Instead, Omar asserted that the protests were about being “pro-war” or “anti-war.”

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) followed up by asking Shafik if chants heard at campus protests like “F-- the Jews” and “Death to the Jews” counted as “anti-Jewish.”

At that point, Shafik agreed that such chants were “completely anti-Jewish.”

A Columbia spokesperson told Campus Reform that “Students who are participating in the unauthorized encampment are suspended,” adding, “We are continuing to identify them and will be sending out formal notifications.”

The spokesperson referred Campus Reform to a letter written by Shafik, which stated “This group [of protesters] has been informed numerous times and in writing that they are not permitted to occupy this space, are in violation of the University’s rules and policies and must disperse. All University students participating in the encampment have been informed they are suspended. At this time, the participants in the encampment are not authorized to be on University property and are trespassing.”

[RELATED: MEANWHILE AT COLUMBIA: As leaders tell Congress calls for genocide won’t fly, unruly campus mob chants genocidal slogan]



“I have determined that the encampment and related disruptions pose a clear and present danger to the substantial functioning of the University. With great regret, we request the NYPD’s help to remove these individuals,” the letter adds.