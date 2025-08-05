Illegal aliens could get in-state college tuition under new Pennsylvania proposal

Pennsylvania State Rep. Greg Scott introduced legislation on July 24 that would allow illegal immigrants to receive in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

The In-State Tuition Fairness Act proposes that any individual who has lived in Pennsylvania for at least 12 months would qualify for in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status. The bill would redefine “Pennsylvania resident” in the state’s 1949 Public School Code.

”Pennsylvania is currently facing a severe workforce crisis,” a bill memo reads.

”[B]y removing these exceptions and joining the 24 states and the District of Colombia which offer undocumented residents in-state tuition at their public colleges and universities, we can graduate more students in Pennsylvania, benefiting both these individuals and our economy,” it continues.

The legislation also amends definitions for “department” and “public institution of higher education” to include provisions that exempt individuals from paying out-of-state tuition if they have lived in Pennsylvania for at least one year and enroll in public school this fall.

Rep. Scott has introduced over 90 bills and resolutions during the current legislative session promoting topics like LGBT Pride Month, Black History Month, and Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

State Rep. Josh Kail, a life-long Pennsylvania resident, has expressed skepticism about the bill, especially regarding its possible application to illegal immigrants.

In comments made to Campus Reform, Kail stated that the provision would be “a detriment to the system.”

”We don’t want to offer incentives for people to break the law,” he said. “We want our immigration system to be done in the appropriate way” and “we need to know who’s coming into the country.”

One Pennsylvania college student also objected to the the bill in a statement to Campus Reform.

“I feel extending in-state tuition to illegal immigrants is just not fair at all,” said Daniel, a student at Slippery Rock University. “I have lived in Pennsylvania my entire life. How is it fair for someone who came here illegally to pay the same rate I do?”

Campus Reform has contacted Rep. Greg Scott and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.