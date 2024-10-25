Illinois might pay for black and Hispanic students: WATCH

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall joined The National News Desk to discuss a controversial proposal to award funds to Illinois universities on the basis of students’ racial identities.

The Illinois bill, backed by State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, would give universities $6,000 in extra funds for each black or American Indian student, and $4,000 for each Hispanic student.

”Colleges have a very limited view of diversity,” Marschall said. “They are happy to deny opportunities to hard-working individuals if the optics aren’t right, according to the universities’ standards.”