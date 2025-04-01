Illinois mom speaks out against school policy on transgender bathroom access

An Illinois mother recently spoke out against Deerfield Public Schools’ policies that permit transgender-identifying students to use girls’ restrooms after she says her daughter was almost forced to change clothes in front of a boy.

Nicole Georgas discussed her 13-year-old daughter’s experience during a school board meeting on March 12, insisting that the school district stand up for the mental well-being of its female students.

“The girls want their locker rooms and bathrooms back. They want their privacy back. This is why I’m here tonight,” Georgas reportedly said. “My 13-year-old daughter’s well-being, mental health, and privacy are at stake.”

Georgas explained that her daughter “was told by the administration that a student can use the bathroom as well as a female locker room because they now identify as female.”

Georgas said that the day after her daughter refused to change into her uniform in front of the transgender-identifying student, multiple teachers and administrators entered the locker room and attempted to force her to change, but she still refused.

“This went on all week,” Georgas added.

She also warned that the school may face legal consequences over this policy, drawing attention to president Trump’s recent “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” executive order, which declares that the federal government will revoke funding from schools that “deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.” According to the order, this deprivation may take on several different forms, including any policy that “results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy.”

Georgas has since filed a complaint with the Department of Justice against Deerfield Public Schools, emphasizing that the current policy endangers her daughter by allowing grown men to access girls’ restrooms.

“This sets such a dangerous precedent for girls everywhere by allowing men into safe places,” Georgas said in statements made to Fox News. “My biggest concern is that an adult, biological male — that hasn’t transitioned — can freely access women’s bathrooms [and] locker rooms, putting their safety and privacy at risk. This is common sense.”

Campus Reform has previously reported on the Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports executive order. According to former NCAA athlete Paula Scanlon, the order represents a crucial step towards securing meaningful athletic opportunities for women and girls of all ages.

“This executive order is such a win, and it is a win for the young girls, not just the NCAA champions, but for the middle-school athletes, for the benchwarmers, for the girls who are just breaking into the bottom of the roster,” Scanlan said.

Campus Reform has reached out to Deerfield Public Schools for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.