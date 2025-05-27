Illinois Wesleyan University promotes 'Gender Diversity' with 'Rainbow Floor,' 'Universal Bathroom Map'

Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington is embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) by organizing programming like the “Rainbow Floor” for students who consider themselves to be part of the LGBT community.

The school’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) organizes many DEI-based events, including an annual Lavender Graduation that was held on May 1—a ceremony that seeks to primarily celebrate those who identify as LGBT.

The office also provides “resources” for LGBTQ-identifying students. For instance, students can access the “LGBTQ+ 101: Terminology” page, which lists detailed explanations of terms related to gender ideology, such as “third gender,” “MSM/WSW,” and “demiromantic.”

The office also created the “Rainbow Floor” for residents looking for “gender-inclusive” housing. The floor is intended to be “committed to counterspace, education and activism around social justice for LGBTQIA people.”

Additionally, student organizations in need of assistance are directed to groups such as the IWU Safe Zone, which works to “educate” heterosexual men and women about the lives of LGBT-identifying students.

IWU also provides students with a “Gender Diversity at IWU” overview, informing students of the various opportunities present on campus and in the surrounding community.

For instance, while the student insurance plan does not cover hormone replacement therapy or “gender affirmation” surgeries, the school states that “referrals can be made to local providers who can help assist with decisions or strategies that students might implement as they seek these therapies,” some “at no cost to students.”

The university also provides a “Universal Bathroom Map” so students can relieve themselves “without feeling threatened or intimidated.”

Faculty and staff are also encouraged to educate themselves through “Understanding the Basics” and “How to be an Ally” guides on the proper treatment and connection with the LGBT community. Employees are also encouraged to use “non-gendered terms” and “correct pronouns” to avoid causing problems when meeting students.

Campus Reform has contacted Illinois Wesleyan University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.