IN THE NEWS: Harvard early applications down 17%

Harvard University’s undergraduate college has received 17% fewer early applications than it did last year, according to figures released by the university.

Only 7,921 high schoolers applied early to Harvard this year, compared to 9,553 last year.

[RELATED: ANALYSIS: Harvard president Claudine Gay is a hypocritical fraud]

Early applications were due Nov. 1– over a month before Harvard President Claudine Gay’s fiasco congressional testimony in which she refused to say she would protect Jewish students from calls for genocide.

But Harvard made plenty of headlines in the weeks leading up to the deadline, including the now-notorious student group joint statement that blamed Israel for the atrocities it endured at the hands of Hamas on Oct. 7.

[RELATED: Rep. Foxx announces formal investigation into Harvard, UPenn, MIT– promises more to come for other universities]

In September, Harvard received the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s worst-ever ranking for campus free speech– a “generous” zero out of 100.

“Harvard, which on paper commits to protecting free speech, has a dismal record of responding to deplatforming attempts — attempts to sanction students, student groups, scholars, and speakers for speech protected under First Amendment standards,” FIRE said at the time.