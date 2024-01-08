Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

IN THE NEWS: Nikki Haley says she'd 'go after' tax-exempt status of some universities after Claudine Gay scandal

Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley said she would go after the tax-exempt status of some universities after Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard University.

Trending
1
UCSF prof suggests 'Zionist doctors' are an 'impediment' to US medical goal of 'health …
By Adam Sabes 
2
PROF JENKINS: The collapse of credentialism
By Campus Reform 
3
Despite widespread DEI training, college anti-Semitism rose over 1,000% from 2022, ADL …
By Patrick  McDonald '26
4
WATCH: Marschall says Gay's resignation signals the 'beginning of the end for DEI'
By Campus Reform 
5
Stanford professor steps down from anti-Semitism committee following allegations of ant…
By Patrick  McDonald '26
6
All-women Catholic college retracts trans admissions policy following backlash
By Patrick  McDonald '26
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
January 8, 2024, 4:00 pm ET

Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley vowed to go after the tax-exempt status of universities after Claudine Gay resigned as president of Harvard University.

Haley made the comment during a town hall in New Hampshire on Jan. 3, stating that she’d target the tax-exempt status of universities that don’t pay attention to violence on campus, according to the Boston Globe.

“The second you go after their wallet — that’s when they change every bit of their personality,” Haley said when responding to a question.

According to the outlet, the man identified as a Harvard University graduate and asked the Republican what she would do to “remove the scourge”, referencing DEI, from colleges.

[RELATED: Physician calls out top med programs for prioritizing ‘wokeism’ over training ‘good doctors’]

“I saw those those three college presidents get out there, and they could not acknowledge the evil of antisemitism,” Haley said. “If this had been the [Klu Klux Klan], all these presidents would have been up in arms. This is just as bad. It’s just as bad when a student feels unsafe.”

“You have to hold them accountable. And when it comes to universities, you go after their money,” she added.

Haley was referring to a December congressional hearing involving the leaders of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

All three university leaders failed to give a clear answer when asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R-NY) if calls for the genocide of Jews would go against the university’s bullying and harassment policies.

[RELATED: ANALYSIS: Wokeness has peaked, but it’s not going anywhere, experts argue]

”If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment. Yes,” University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill responded, adding, “It is a context-dependent decision.”

”It can be, depending on the context,” Gay responded.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth said it would be considered harassment if the speech is “targeted at individuals, not making public statements” and if it was “pervasive and severe.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this