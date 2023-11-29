Opinion
IN THE NEWS: UMass prof arrested while leading pro-Palestine protest inside Boston airport

Campus Reform
November 29, 2023, 5:04 pm ET

A protest led by a University of Massachusetts Amherst professor at Boston Logan International Airport resulted in his arrest for disorderly conduct. State police reported that around 40 individuals gathered in Terminal B’s lower level, near Southwest Airlines baggage claim, around noon on November 26.

Shai Gorsky, 43, a Boston resident and UMass professor, was identified as the protest’s organizer. Gorsky, who teaches statistics at UMass’s Mount Ida Campus, holds a Ph.D. in Statistical Science from Duke University and has authored numerous scientific papers.

The police stated that Gorsky used a bullhorn during the protest and did not comply with requests to cease or to engage with officers. Following his arrest, the other protesters vacated the terminal, subsequently assembling outside before dispersing from the airport. The group reportedly did not have a permit for the protest.

Gorsky was processed at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks and later released. He is expected to appear in East Boston District Court for arraignment at the end of November.

