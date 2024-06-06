Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Indiana AG says universities who fail to adequately respond to Jew-hatred will face 'consequences'

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita called upon schools to do more to combat on-campus anti-Semitism, warning that they could risk losing federal funding.

Rokita wrote that the establishment of campus 'liberated' zones and 'encampments' are 'completely unacceptable.'

Trending
1
FOLLOW THE MONEY: Cal State Los Angeles SJP promotes terrorist organization and plane hijacker in fundraising poster

By Adam Sabes 

2
Making porn videos 'shouldn't cost me tenure': ousted university chancellor

By Adam Sabes 

3
Illinois school with history of social justice events hosts segregated graduations

By Brendan  McDonald '25

4
Meet the University of Florida students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

By Adam Sabes 

5
Columbia Law Review takes down 106-page article on Nakba from author who previously claimed he is tasked to 'conclude an ongoing struggle'

By Michael Duke 

6
Anti-Israel CUNY protesters target Jewish student organization: 'Hillel go to hell'

By Adam Sabes 

June 6, 2024, 8:00 am ET

The top law enforcement official in the state of Indiana is urging schools to crack down on discrimination against Jews on campus.

In a series of letters to state colleges and universities, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita called upon institutions to do more to combat on-campus anti-Semitism, warning that schools that fail to comply could risk losing federal funding.

“My office has received numerous reports that individuals and various student groups on your campuses have provoked antisemitic activity against Jewish and Israeli students,” the letter reads. “Students and outsiders have even resorted to forming ‘encampments’ and ‘liberated’ zones on your campuses, publicly showing their support for Hamas and targeted animus towards the State of Israel and Jewish students. This is completely unacceptable.”

[RELATED: Profs chastise school leaders for canceling anti-Israel art exhibit, cite ‘academic freedom’ concerns]

Rokita’s letter cites Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlaws discrimination on the basis of “race, color, and national origin” in the case of persons and institutions that receive federal assistance. It also points to an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump, which establishes the executive branch’s obligation to apply Title VI in cases of “prohibited forms of discrimination rooted in anti-Semitism as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination prohibited by Title VI.”

Rokita’s letter comes in the wake of anti-Israel protests at several of Indiana’s premier universities, many of which have resulted in one or more protesters being apprehended by law enforcement. One recent demonstration took place outside of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s private residence, during which law enforcement made 14 arrests on traffic obstruction charges after asking protesters to desist multiple times.

[RELATED: Pro-Palestine protesters vandalize pro-life display at Indiana school, students say: PHOTOS]

The attorney general also cites a collection of federal laws that prohibit “providing material support or resources, training, or assistance to foreign terrorist organizations,” and advises universities to be cautious in giving funds to student organizations such as Students for Justice in Palestine and the Palestine Solidarity Committee. He warned that such groups had expressed support for Hamas’ attacks against Israel on Oct. 7.

“I strongly encourage you to enforce university codes of conduct and the law when necessary to put an end to antisemitism and the promotion of terrorism on your campuses,” Rokita’s letter concludes. “That way we can ensure that all students, including our Jewish brothers and sisters, are safe and have an equal access to education.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Todd Rokita and Indiana University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article

More articles like this