Indiana bill would end race-based scholarships at public institutions

Legislation in the Indiana House of Representatives could prevent public universities from awarding scholarships on the basis of race or ethnicity.

On Jan. 8, H.B. 1173 was presented to the Indiana Committee on Education.

The bill would prohibit college administrators from using a student’s race to decide whether he or she is admitted to the institution or receives scholarship money.

“A postsecondary educational institution may not use, for any purpose, an applicant’s race, color, or ethnicity to make decisions concerning the applicant’s admission, scholarship, or financial aid,” the bill states.

“The use of aggregated data concerning the race, color, or ethnicity of applicants or students to make any decision concerning an applicant’s admission, scholarship, or financial aid is prohibited,” it continues.

Although the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that race-based college admissions was unconstitutional in 2023, race-based scholarships continue to exist at universities across the country, including at Indiana University.

Under H.B. 1173, admissions officials who make decisions regarding acceptance, scholarships, or financial aid would not be allowed to see information about an applicant’s race before making final decisions. Those administrators would also be prohibited from seeking such information.

Knowingly violating the bill’s prohibitions could also lead to a court injunction and punitive damages.

Indiana University Bloomington’s scholarship website currently features the Hudson and Holland Scholars Program, which is intended for “high-achieving students who are from communities historically excluded due to ethnicity and race.” Additionally, “[s]trong consideration is given to students from underrepresented populations, but other applicants will be considered,” the web page states.

Similarly, the Group Scholars Program was “[c]reated to increase college attendance among first-generation, underrepresented students at IU.”

In July, the Equal Protection Project (EPP) filed a complaint with the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights concerning 19 race-based scholarships at IU.

Campus Reform has contacted Indiana University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.