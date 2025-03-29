Indiana University encourages 'transitioning' as part of its commitment to LGBT community

Indiana University Bloomington is providing and advertising various forms of LGBTQ-related services.

On Saturday, the center will host a “Queer Prom” event for the student body, which “promises an evening of music, and the chance to mingle with other bold, beautiful souls in a setting where everyone’s royalty.”

[RELATED: Eastern Connecticut State to hold ‘TransTape 101’ event promoting ‘gender-affirming, body transformation system’]



The center’s programs and services page introduces students to resources such as “free safer sex supplies,” and the “LGBTQ+ Library,” which “offers a wealth of materials and resources on gender and sexual diversity.”

Another web page on the center’s website is dedicated to “Transitioning at IU,” featuring topics such as Hormone Replacement Therapy and how to legally change one’s name.

Similarly, officials at the IU School of Medicine have been providing patients with services like “Gender Affirming Surgery” and “LGBTQ+ Clinical Care.” The medical school states that “for us, gender affirming care is the heart of our programs.”

[RELATED: Ohio State offers trans student resources to promote ‘authenticity’]

According to Alvaro Tori, the associate dean for Diversity Affairs, “It is our responsibility as a medical school to lead the way in providing high-quality equitable care and listening to the LGBTQ+ community.”

The surgeries at IU vary, with several forms of “chest reconstruction” procedures, including “buttonhole and peri-aeriolar incisions (keyhole), using liposuction to help with contouring and prevention of ‘dogears.’”

The IU medical school also provides educational services such as the “LGBTQ+ Health Care Conference,” which helps “attendees learn how to provide respectful, patient-centered, culturally competent health care” and develop “skills to establish rapport, recognize barriers to medical care, [and] offer LGBTQ+ patients competent primary care and/or referrals to such care.”

The university also directs students to resources such as local chapters of Planned Parenthood and Black Lives Matter.

Campus Reform has contacted Indiana University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.