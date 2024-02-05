Indiana University facing federal civil rights investigation over anti-Semitism response: EXCLUSIVE

The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Indiana University over its alleged failure to respond to anti-Semitism on campus.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, alleges that the Bloomington, Indiana institution hasn’t properly responded to anti-Semitism on campus, leaving Jewish students “afraid to speak up.”

After the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack carried out by Hamas, several pro-Palestinian protests were held at the Indiana University campus.

At one of the protests, according to a post on X, people chanted “From the River to the sea, Palestine will be free,”

[RELATED: Dept. of Education investigating University of Wisconsin over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE]

One of the protesters wrote in a post on Facebook: “My heart is with the Palestinians and my wrath for the Zionists.”

On October 29, 2023, the university’s Palestine Solidarity Committee organized a rally in support of a ceasefire.

“The mission, first and foremost, is to show our support for the people of Palestine, people of Gaza, as they’re under attack by the Israeli occupation, and to educate people the best we can about what’s going on and counter the endless flood of the one side that you normally see in American press,” IU PSC founder Bryce Greene said at the event, according to the Indiana Daily Student.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed investigates ASU over anti-Semitism complaint]

The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights opened the investigation on Monday.

According to the complaint, the PSC is eligible to receive funding from the university.

Campus Reform reached out to Indiana University for comment.