Indiana University removes DEI language from website

The school, for example, apparently changed a ‘Diversity Education’ header to ‘Professional Development.’

Indiana University has received criticism before for a class that taught certain students they were so-called ‘oppressors.’

Patrick McDonald '26 | Michigan Correspondent
April 1, 2025, 8:15 am ET

Indiana University has recently scaled down certain language about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) on its website. 

A header titled “Exploring Diversity in Higher Education” appears to have been altered to “My Journey to IU,” and another header, “Faculty and Belonging: A Strategic Focus on Faculty Diversity,” no longer features the word “Diversity,” the Indiana Daily Student reported on Wednesday. 

Other changes include changing a “Diversity Education” menu to “Professional Development” and the apparent removal of a page with info on DEI readings, among other changes, the Daily Student wrote. 

Indiana University has caused several controversies before related to DEI. 

On July 15, the Equal Protection Project (EPP) issued a federal civil rights complaint against the school, blaming the school for offering 19 scholarships that the EPP claims are racially discriminatory. 

A class at the school, “Understanding Diversity in a Pluralistic Society,” also taught certain students that they were “oppressors” if they were heterosexual, Christian, or male, among other “dominant identities.” 

In February, the Department of Education sent a notice to colleges and schools nationwide alerting them that they might lose federal funding if they continue supporting DEI initiatives.

“Proponents of these discriminatory practices have attempted to further justify them—particularly during the last four years—under the banner of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (‘DEI’), smuggling racial stereotypes and explicit race-consciousness into everyday training, programming, and discipline,” the notice announced.

Campus Reform has contacted Indiana University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Staff image

