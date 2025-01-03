Indiana University to hold 'Pride Night' at women's basketball game

A Big Ten Conference school is embracing LGBT ideology at one of its sporting events.

The Indiana University Bloomington women’s basketball team will host a “Pride Night” to celebrate LGBT identities on Jan. 16.

“This event is open to all members of the LGBTQ+AA community, allies, friends and supporters – you don’t have to be an IU graduate or LGBTQIA, just supportive of both,” an event description says.

The event is scheduled prior to a game against the University of Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and will be the 11th annual Pride Night.

The IU LGBTQ+ Alumni Association will host the reception before game time. The organization describes itself as an “active and vibrant organization of IU alumni and friends that serves to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ students, faculty, staff, and alumni of IU,” according to its website.

In addition to hosting events such as Pride Night, the association helps “[s]ponsor educational activities,” “[p]rovide information on activities and events of interest to the IU LGBTQ+ community,” and “[a]dvocate LGBTQ+ issues to the IU administration.”

The University of Evansville women’s basketball team has also scheduled its own Pride Night on Jan. 30.

Last year, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team featured a Pride Night against Villanova University, saying “UConn Women’s Basketball is proud to play in this Pride game and strives for a culture of inclusion and equity.”

In January 2023, Howard University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams celebrated an inaugural “Pride Night.”

”We walk through the yard and see so many different shades of color, ethnicities and a wide range of sexual orientations, especially in our LGBTQ+ community. If you asked me last year when I got to Howard if this was in the cards within the next year, it wasn’t,” one Howard official remarked after the event.

Campus Reform has contacted Indiana University and the IU LGBTQ+ Alumni Association. This article will be updated accordingly.