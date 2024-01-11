Indigenous Minnesota prof admits 'the goal' is to 'dismantle' the U.S.

An instructor whose specialties include “Indigenous feminist and queer studies” and “Diné/Navajo studies” has sparked controversy by calling to “decolonize this place,” in reference to the United States.

During a panel on Dec. 3, Melanie Yazzie, who teaches a course on “Indigenous Tribal Government and Politics at the University of Minnesota, said the “goal” is “to dismantle the settler project that is the United States.”

[RELATED: Activists demand Native American remains be relinquished at Harvard conference]

“Land back is going to happen,” University of Minnesota professor Melanie Yazzie said during a “teach-in” about the Israel-Palestine conflict. “The goal is to dismantle the settler project that is the United States.” pic.twitter.com/glgwZpLmmD — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) December 21, 2023

The discussion was hosted by Red Nation, a group Yazzie co-founded that is “dedicated to the liberation of Native peoples from capitalism and colonialism.” The event was held in Minneapolis and titled “From Minnesota to Palestine,” featuring a combination of Palestinian and Native American speakers.

According to the event page, in-person attendees were encouraged to wear masks.

Yazzie also said that she believed the U.S. is the “greatest predator empire that has ever existed.”

Dr. Yazzie reportedly added, “I seek to dismantle the United States, I hope you seek to dismantle the United States.”

As noted by the New York Post, Yazzie also shared her anti-Israel views during the talk.

“It is a righteous struggle and it is so powerful that it has literally, in 60 days, changed the entire world,” she said in reference to Hamas terror attacks against Israel on Oct.7.

She also stated that the U.S. “bankrolls the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land” and that “Palestine is the alternative path for native nations.”

[RELATED: Woman who faked Native American heritage was awarded university residency]

Yazzie was previously a Katrin H. Lamon Residential Scholar at the School for Advanced Research and a President’s Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California.

She has also co-authored several books, including Red Nation Rising: From Bordertown Violence to Native Liberation, and The Red Deal: Indigenous Action to Save the Earth.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Minnesota, Red Nation, and Melanie Yazzie for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.