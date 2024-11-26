Inflation gobbles students' Thanksgiving budgets: WATCH





Heading into Thanksgiving break, Campus Reform Correspondent Emma Dayton talked with Liberty University students about their concerns over the state of the economy and continued inflation.

The high cost of fuel was a recurring theme. “I’m planning on working over Thanksgiving break to make up for that price of going home and coming back,” one student told Campus Reform.

While Liberty students largely blame the Biden-Harris administration for the increasingly high cost of living over the last four years, many are hopeful that a new administration will finally tame inflation and create more jobs for new college graduates.

”I am so excited,” one student said. “I’m hoping that by next year our gas will go down.”