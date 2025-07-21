International students will have to pay $250 fee under One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The United States will begin charging a mandatory “Visa Integrity Fee” of at least $250 to all nonimmigrant visa recipients, including international students on an F-1 visa, starting this year.

The fee, created as part of the sweeping One Big Beautiful Bill Act, applies to all individuals issued a nonimmigrant visa and cannot be waived or reduced.

The “Integrity Fee” will increase annually with inflation and may be raised even further by the Department of Homeland Security.

The policy aims to strengthen visa compliance by placing the financial burden on foreign nationals. All revenue will be deposited into the U.S. Treasury.

A reimbursement option is available, but only for visa holders who fully follow immigration rules such as avoiding unauthorized work and exiting the U.S. within five days of visa expiration.

Visa holders who gain lawful permanent residency or extend their status legally may also be eligible for reimbursement, but only after the visa period ends.

The fee marks a notable shift in U.S. immigration enforcement by directly linking cost to legal compliance. It applies not just to students, but to workers and visitors across multiple visa categories.