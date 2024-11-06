INTERNSHIP ALERT: Events and communications at Western Caucus Foundation
About the internship
The Western Caucus Foundation (WCF) seeks an Events and Communications Intern to assist in several capacities at the Foundation including but not limited to, legislative research on various topics important to the Foundation, assistance with event and meeting planning, coordination and execution, and assisting with the production of digital materials.
Responsibilities
- Legislative research on various issues
- Assisting with event planning and execution
- Managing staff and stakeholder databases
- Gathering content for digital communications
- Conducting basic administrative office tasks
Qualifications
- A bachelor’s degree or current student in the broader fields of political science or public policy
- Excellent writing skills
- Basic understanding of the functions and responsibilities of the federal government & legislative process
- Willingness to learn and complex policy issues
- Willing to learn hard and soft career skills
About WCF
WCF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works to educate law and policymakers on culture and policy issues unique to the American West. A separate, but cooperative, organization to the Senate and Congressional Western Caucuses, WCF works to inform policymakers and the public at-large on ‘Western’ ideals including individual property rights, strong state and local government, optimistic self-reliance, utilization of abundant natural resources, and boundless economic growth and opportunities. WCF also helps policymakers understand the unique impact that decisions in Washington have on rural and western communities.
Learn more and apply via Conservative Jobs here.