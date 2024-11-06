INTERNSHIP ALERT: Events and communications at Western Caucus Foundation

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the internship

The Western Caucus Foundation (WCF) seeks an Events and Communications Intern to assist in several capacities at the Foundation including but not limited to, legislative research on various topics important to the Foundation, assistance with event and meeting planning, coordination and execution, and assisting with the production of digital materials.

Responsibilities

Legislative research on various issues

Assisting with event planning and execution

Managing staff and stakeholder databases

Gathering content for digital communications

Conducting basic administrative office tasks

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree or current student in the broader fields of political science or public policy

Excellent writing skills

Basic understanding of the functions and responsibilities of the federal government & legislative process

Willingness to learn and complex policy issues

Willing to learn hard and soft career skills

About WCF

WCF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works to educate law and policymakers on culture and policy issues unique to the American West. A separate, but cooperative, organization to the Senate and Congressional Western Caucuses, WCF works to inform policymakers and the public at-large on ‘Western’ ideals including individual property rights, strong state and local government, optimistic self-reliance, utilization of abundant natural resources, and boundless economic growth and opportunities. WCF also helps policymakers understand the unique impact that decisions in Washington have on rural and western communities.

Learn more and apply via Conservative Jobs here.