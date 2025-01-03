INTERNSHIP ALERT: Graphic Design at Media Research Center

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the Internship

Graphic design interns assist the design team in promoting Media Research Center’s (MRC) vision through our products and branding. They have the opportunity to create web ads, email graphics, social media graphics that appear on MRC’s major platforms, and printed marketing materials.

The Graphic Design department at MRC looks for interns that have:

Creativity

Experience in graphic design

Knowledge of current events

This internship is designed for conservative-minded students and recent graduates. We hire interns during three semesters (Fall, Spring, Summer). MRC internship program operates solely in-person, remote work is unavailable. Interns at MRC are paid $12/hr.

Application Process

Our internship for the summer session begins on May 19, 2025 and runs through August 8, 2025.

To apply please submit a resume, cover letter, 3 writing samples, and a portfolio of your work. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Graphic design intern applicants must submit a portfolio of their work to be considered.

About MRC

The Media Research Center is a 501(c)3 research and education organization that has been the nation’s premier media watchdog since 1987. We are committed to neutralizing left-wing bias in the news media and popular culture. We do this through analysis and research (NewsBusters), blogs and video (MRCTV), and a complex grassroots and marketing initiative. Because we are a nonprofit, we are careful about our resources, and one of our greatest resources is a team of interns who are excited to learn and promote our work.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.