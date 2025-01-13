INTERNSHIP ALERT: Heritage Foundation (Summer 2025)

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About Heritage

The Heritage Foundation’s mission is to formulate and promote public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.

About the Internship

Each semester, we hire 50+interns who learn about the foundations of American political thought from The Boyce-Haller First Principles Lecture Series, weekly briefings with Heritage policy experts on foreign, economic, and domestic policy issues, and practical skills workshops on topics such as resume and cover letter writing, Capitol Hill, and op-ed writing.

Interns work day-to-day alongside Heritage staff in one of several Heritage departments. Individual department placements include foreign policy, economic, and domestic policy research, law and constitutional studies, communications, journalism, government relations, outreach, event planning, and business operations.

Summer interns work full-time, 40 hours per week. Standard hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All interns will be paid an hourly wage of $17.50 and work on-site at the office in Washington, DC.

The semester begins on May 12th and ends on August 8th.

Qualifications

Applicants will preferably be a college junior or above by credit hours, but students with fewer credit hours are welcome to apply. Recent college graduates, master’s students, and law students are encouraged to apply.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.