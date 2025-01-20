INTERNSHIP ALERT: Leadership Institute (Summer 2025)

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

Jump-start your career in politics! Join the Leadership Institute staff team as a summer 2025 intern.





About the Internship

The internship will run from May 12, 2025 through August 15, 2025.

This intensive program allows you to gain professional experience in a real working environment, further your knowledge of the conservative movement, and sharpen your skills for future success.





Compensation

Leadership Institute interns receive free housing, an $825 monthly stipend, priority access to the Institute’s Employment Placement Service, free tuition to all Leadership Institute schools and workshops, weekly private lunches and dinners with conservative VIPs, and the opportunity to build public policy references.





About the Leadership Institute

The Leadership Institute turns conservatives into leaders – empowered to defend and advance the founding principles our country was built upon.

Through training and mentorship, the Leadership Institute is the first and best organization focused on creating conservative leaders who make a difference today and for years to come.

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton Blackwell, the Leadership Institute increases the number and effectiveness of conservative leaders in the public policy process. More than 300,000 conservatives have become leaders through Leadership Institute training.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.

