INTERNSHIP ALERT: Program Management at National Review Institute

About the Internship:

National Review Institute (NRI) is looking for conscientious, and organized, undergraduate students to work as interns for spring 2025. Internships at NRI give students hands-on experience in a unique, journalistic, think tank environment, allowing them to develop practical skills and gain valuable experience for future endeavors. This is paid; this is not an internship with National Review magazine. NRI is looking for a currently-enrolled college student with strong research and writing skills, and he or she must be able to work part-time (at least 20 hours per week) for a minimum of 8 weeks, in the Manhattan office.

What NRI is looking for:

A currently enrolled college student.

An individual with strong research and writing skills.

Someone to work a support role to the NRI fellows and staff.

Someone who successfully manages multiple projects simultaneously and is proficient with basic computer software programs.

Preferred qualifications:

Experience with WordPress

Social media experience - X and Instagram

Familiarity with and interest in the life and legacy of William F. Buckley Jr.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.