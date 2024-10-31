INTERNSHIP ALERT: Video production at Daily Caller

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the internship

Perhaps the most unusual internship in DC! Previous experience desired but NOT required. Energy, enthusiasm, and sense of humor trumps all. We’re looking for 1-2 people who will:

Help create new episodes of our comedy channel “Ask America with Edgar.”

Get a producer credit for the videos they help create.

Pitch ideas, write gags, manage on-the-street shoots.

Create and edit comedy reels.

Acquire video editing, filming & gag-writing skills during down time.

Work the occasional late night.

Enjoy Adventure.

The Spring Internship will begin on January 13, 2025 and end on May 9, 2025. If you’re wicked smart and ready to prove yourself at the highest level, The Daily Caller is the place for you.

Details

This is a paid, in-person internship. Our office is located in downtown Washington, DC; working hours are Monday-Friday, 9-5. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and eligible to work in the U.S.

Learn more and apply via Conservative Jobs here.