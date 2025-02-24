INTERNSHIP ALERT: Video Production at The Daily Caller

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.









About The Daily Caller

The Daily Caller is a 24-hour online news publication with over 20 million monthly readers. Founded by industry veterans Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, The Daily Caller is committed to telling the truth and adhering to the highest standards of journalism.

About the Internship

Perhaps the most unusual internship in DC! Previous experience desired but NOT required.

Energy, enthusiasm, and sense of humor trumps all. We’re looking for 1-2 people who will:

Help create new episodes of our comedy channel Ask America with Edgar.

Get a producer credit for the videos they help create.

Pitch ideas, write gags, manage on-the-street shoots.

Create and edit comedy reels.

Acquire video editing, filming & gag-writing skills during down time.

Work the occasional late night.

Enjoy Adventure.

The Spring Internship will begin on May 19, 2025 and end on August 15, 2025.

Details

This is an unpaid, in-person internship. Our office is located in downtown Washington, DC, working hours are Monday-Friday, 9-5. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and eligible to work in the US.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.