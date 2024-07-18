Intersectional feminist student group sponsors 'emergency contraception,' 'Plan C' abortion pills

A leftist student government agency at the University of Texas at Austin not only provides students with free contraceptives, but also promotes the use of the “Plan C” abortion pill.

The Women’s Resource Agency (WRA) was created to “promote belonging, intersectionality, and feminism through advocacy.” As noted in a July 5 Instagram post, the group’s “outreach” efforts include providing “free condoms, Plan B, pregnancy tests, and other sexual health resources to UT students.”

In April 2022, WRA promoted a “Women’s Reproductive Health Guide” that featured information on “Free Emergency Contraception,” a “free condom delivery service,” information on how to obtain “Abortion Access,” as well as other information about “Birth Control Access.”

This April, WRA partnered with UT’s Students for Planned Parenthood for an event titled “Know Your Rights: Reproductive Care in Texas.” Also sponsored by the UT Law Office of Student Affairs and several other left-wing groups, the event aimed to inform students on how to access “legal reproductive health resources” in Texas.

In March, WRA encouraged its Instagram followers to volunteer with “Every Body Texas” by attending their “repro packing kit party.” Every Body Texas is an organization that delivers a “Repro kit” consisting of “two doses of EC, two pregnancy tests, condoms, lube packets, and a pocket-sized info booklet called ‘the guide’ to help you navigate your sexual and reproductive health decisions.”

In November, WRA also posted a graphic informing its Instagram followers about getting a “$20 Emergency Contraception Delivery” for “Anywhere on-campus.”

On WRA’s LinkTree web page, the student group lists a map of “Gender Inclusive Restrooms,” a link to request free Plan B deliveries from Every Body Texas, as well as a link to the Kind Clinic, an “LGBTQIA+ affirming care” organization.

Dr. Joe Pojman, Executive Director of Texas Alliance for Life, told Campus Reform: “We are saddened that the WRA appears to provide no resources or referrals for students with unplanned pregnancies who desire or might desire to continue their pregnancies to birth and keep the baby or place the baby for adoption. Surely pregnancy, parenting, and adoption are choices that should be made available.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Texas at Austin and WRA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.