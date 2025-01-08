Intersectional Feminist Theory course will teach students how to 'resist' 'abortion bans' and 'anti-LGBT legislation'

A course at Ithaca College in upstate New York will teach students how to analyze “abortion bans” and “anti-LGBTQ+ legislation” from an “Intersectional Feminist Lens.”

The course, titled “Feminist Theory,” will discuss topics and questions relating to social justice, such as, “How should we interpret and resist abortion bans and anti-LGBTQ legislation?” and “What does intersectional policies look like?”

Students will also be asked, “How do gender-, sexual orientation-, race-, class-, ethnicity- related power relations impact our day-to-day life?” and “Should we seek police and prison reform or abolish these institutions?”

“These questions have always been important for social justice-oriented individuals,” a course description states. “The contemporary political climate of the US and the world has made them increasingly relevant and consequential to our daily lives.”

The class will seek to answer these questions while also educating enrollees on “feminist ideas and debates.”

Feminist Theory is a core requirement of the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) major and can also satisfy degree requirements for Politics majors and minors.

The college’s website specifies that members of the WGSS are “committed to inclusivity, social justice, and the intellectual empowerment of each student.” The program allows students to study various fields “through the lens of feminist, critical race and queer studies.”